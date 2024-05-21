Russia’s energy development strategy through 2100 to be worked out — ministry

KEMEROVO, May 21. /TASS/.Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov plans to work out the strategy for the country’s energy development through 2100, which will contain best practices developed in Kuzbass.

"The best practices developed in Kuzbass <…> will all be used by the energy ministry. [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] sets the task - by 2050. We are formulating this strategy. Later I will do the one through 2100," the minister told reporters.

The Energy Ministry has prepared a working draft of Russia’s energy strategy through 2050 and it suggests it be passed in June. The current version of Russia’s energy strategy through 2050 implies growth of global energy consumption by that time at around 28%, with it mainly accruing to Russia’s friendly countries.