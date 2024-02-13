Virtual cards for foreign tourists to be launched by summer

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Virtual payment cards for foreign tourists visiting Russia may start working by the summer season, head of the international cooperation committee of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Sergey Voitovich said.

"Implementation of virtual cards for them [foreign tourists - TASS] is in progress and I am confident they [cards] will go live by the season," Voitovich said, cited by the Union’s press service.

It is important to explore the opportunity of issuing Mir cards to foreign tourists not merely in the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport but also in the Domodedovo Airport, the expert noted. "The majority of tourists arrives at the Domodedovo. We are negotiating establishment of a similar outlet for [cards] issue in this airport also. Certain time will also be spent to train our and foreign employers in service regulations," he added.

Foreign tourists most often exchange currency for rubles and pay cash in Russia at present, Voitovich noted.