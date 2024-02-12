Aeroflot shares up over 2.5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The price of Aeroflot shares rose by more than 2.5% on Moscow Exchange on Monday following the publication of the company’s financial results under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for 2023, according to trading data.

As of 2:14 p.m. (11:14 a.m. GMT) the price of Aeroflot shares was up by 2.84% at 40.16 rubles per share. By 2:21 p.m. (11:21 a.m. GMT) Aeroflot shares narrowed gains to 2.51% trading at 40.03 rubles per share.

Adjusted net profit of Russia’s flagship air carrier under RAS totaled 50.49 bln rubles ($554 mln) in 2023 compared with 40.3 bln rubles worth of loss in the previous year, while revenue surged by 49.5% to 497 bln rubles ($5.4 bln). Q4 2023 adjusted net profit amounted to 29.2 bln rubles (320 mln) compared with loss of 11.9 bln rubles ($130 mln) in the same period last year.