Specific products, technologies to be science’s performance indicator — Putin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Manufacturing of specific products and development of new technologies should be the performance indicators for the scientific research, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.

Such approach should be used in financing of researchers, the head of state noted.

"Products, technologies, and qualitative changes in the life of people must exactly be the performance indicator in implementing any scientific program," Putin stressed.

The new revision of the Russian Strategy of Scientific-Technological Development to be discussed by the meeting attendees requires "new approaches to financing of science," the Russian leader added.