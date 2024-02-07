Every tenth Russian faced cybercriminals in 2023 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Every tenth Russian respondent experienced cybercrime, with losses not exceeding 20,000 rubles (around $220), according to the published results of a survey conducted by the Bank of Russia in 2023.

"Last year, there were more people who faced cybercriminals, with every tenth person becoming a victim. Typically, the loss was less than 20,000 rubles. Victims usually provided the scammers with card information and codes via SMS, or sent them money themselves. About a third of the victims of fraud, including money theft, filed a complaint with their bank," the regulator said.

The Bank of Russia also determined the degree of satisfaction of the population with the security of banking services, which reached 66.9%.