Russian watchdog concerned about tainted bananas from Ecuador

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision is concerned about the situation with tainted bananas coming in from Ecuador, the watchdog’s press service said.

"In view of systemic detections of a hazardous quarantined object for Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states in Ecuadorian bananas - the Megaselia scalaris (Loew) fly, the Service asked Ecuador’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Franklin Danilo Palacios Marquez to suspend the certification of bananas from five Ecuadorian exporters that committed the largest number of violations from February 5.

The Russian regulator is concerned about the evolving situation. If no effective measures are taken by Ecuador and the said flies continue to be found in bananas, the authority will have to move to the second stage of restrictive measures, the press service said.