Vladivostok-Chennai route’s development prior to India — Russian official

NEW DELHI, January 25. /TASS/. India considers organization of supplies via the Vladivostok-Chennai marine corridor as a prior area and a safe alternative to existing routes, Russia’s Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Anatoly Bobrakov told TASS.

The first working seminar devoted to the development of the Vladivostok-Chennai transport corridor is taking place in India’s Chennai until January 26. Bobrakov, Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as representatives of business and relevant state structures of the two countries, are taking part in the meeting.

"For India the development of the eastern corridor is prior, and we together as two friendly countries with huge markets are to take respective decisions and encourage our business to cooperate in this area," Bobrakov said.

The Indian government notes that the route will allow reducing the time of delivery of goods to Russia to 16 days, he added. "This proves the necessity of developing this corridor. The fact that they view the eastern corridor as an alternative to existing corridors, and a safe alternative, is an important aspect here," the official stressed.

India also shows interest in the Northern Sea Route, he noted. "We discussed the possibility of using the Northern Sea Route for the interests of Indian cargo shippers in detail. They estimate this project as very promising," Bobrakov said.