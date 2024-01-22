Resumption of air service between Russia, Vietnam to intensify travels

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The restart of the air service between Russia and Vietnam will make business, tourism and humanitarian exchanges between the countries more intensive, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko said during a working meeting with the Vietnam’s delegation.

"We hope the direct air service between Russia and Vietnam, which was interrupted almost two years ago, will be restarted in the near time. I am confident this will intensify business, tourism and humanitarian exchanges," Chernyshenko said, cited by the government’s press service.

The first flight by Russian air carrier Aeroflot from Moscow to Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to January 31. Flights will be made twice per week, the government added.