Golden Raven festival guests to watch movies inside igloo

TASS, October 2. Ice igloo will be built on the Anadyr Estuary on the Chukchi Peninsula for the Golden Raven film festival in Chukotka. This format would be used for the traditional event for the first time, the region's head of the arts, sports and tourism authority Maria Sadovskaya told TASS.

Chukotka will host the Golden Raven festival for the 8th time - on April 15-28, 2024. The audience will see short and full-length films of various directions by authors working in the Arctic regions.

"The recent decision is that the Golden Raven festival in 2024 will be in a new format - an igloo will be built on the Anadyr Estuary ice. It will have comfortable seats. The works will be demonstrated on the ice screen, and the guests will be able to warm up in yarangas on the river. Traditionally, the Polyarnyi Theater in Anadyr will be a venue as well. During the festival, guests will be invited to meet popular actors, to participate in master classes and business meetings," the official said.

The annual Golden Raven festival is supported by Chukotka's government, the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives. Applications may be submitted till February 29, 2024.