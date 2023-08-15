Russian social network to start operating in Iraq

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Tenchat has initiated talks of entering Iraq and the service may go live in the country this fall, founder of the Russian business social network Semyon Tenyaev told TASS.

"Tenchat has started negotiations on accommodation and mutual integration of company’s servers on the territory of Iraq in conditions of developing bilateral trade between Iraq and Russia," Tenyaev said.

The social network may start operations in Iraq in fall 2023, the network’s press service told TASS.

Tenchat is now accessible in twelve countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iran. More than 2.5 mln people are using the app.