Euro exchange rate up above 110 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since March 23, 2022

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate surpassed 110 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 23, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 10:03 a.m. Moscow time, the euro exchange rate was up by 1.27% at 110.16 rubles.

By 10:29 a.m., the euro had slightly narrowed gains to 1.4% trading at 110.03 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.27% at 100.7 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.08% at 13.843 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX Index was up by 1.62% at 3,206.58 points, while the RTS was up by 0.17% at 1,002.64 points.