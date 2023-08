MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index crossed the level of 3,100 points during the trading session for the first time since February 22, 2022, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.87% and climbed to 3,100.36 points.

The Index continued growing later and reached 3,100.81 points (+0.89%). The RTS index gained 0.64% at the same time and reached 1,064.2 points.