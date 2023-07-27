EAEU’s trade turnover with African Union growing — Economy Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The trade turnover of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with countries of the African Union surged by almost 60% to more than $19 bln from 2015 to 2022, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at the Russia-Africa summit.

"In 2015-2022, the foreign trade turnover of the EAEU with countries of the African Union moved up by more than 60% to over $19 bln. EAEU exports to markets of countries of the African continent surged at the same time by 74% and imports gained 15.5%," the deputy minister said.

Food, agricultural raw materials, except textile, mineral products and energy commodities prevail in the structure of commodity exports of the EAEU to African countries," the official noted. EAEU imports are traditionally represented by fruits, citrus fruits, cocoa beans, and other products, he added.