African states expect meeting with head of New Development Bank — South Africa’s minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Leaders of African countries expect their first detailed exchange of views with President of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told TASS.

"Interestingly, the brand-new president of the New Development Bank, or the BRICS bank as it is sometimes called, will be here. This will be her first, I think, detailed interaction with African leaders, and she will be meeting particularly the BRICS leaders during this meeting and preparing as part of the lead-up to the BRICS summit that will occur in Johannesburg in South Africa next month," she said.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin met with head of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development'. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.