Russia’s sugar production rises by 23.5% in 1H — statistics

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s production of white beet sugar in January-June 2023 increased by 23.5% year-on-year and reached 644,800 metric tons, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"White beet sugar output in June 2023 reached 34,400 tons, which is 27.6% less than in June 2022, but 85.7% more than in May 2023. Sugar production in the first half of 2023 increased by 23.5% year-on-year and reached 644,800 tons," the report said.

In June 2023, 145,700 metric tons of chocolate and confectionery goods with sugar were manufactured, representing a 1.2% increase over June 2022 and a 0.9% increase over May 2023. The output of chocolate and confectionery goods with sugar climbed by 7% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same time previous year, totaling 906,300 metric tons.

Furthermore, 465,700 metric tons of milk were produced in June, which is 2.2% more than in June of last year but 3.7% less than in May of this year. Milk production fell 1.4% from January to June 2023, totaling 2.8 mln metric tons, compared to the same period the previous year.

In June 2023, wheat and wheat-rye flour output totaled 704,500 metric tons, a 1.7% increase over June 2022 and a 0.8% increase over May 2023. In the first half of 2023, 4.2 mln metric tons of flour were produced, which is 1.7% less than in the same period in 2022. Rice output reached 44,500 metric tons, up 3% from June 2022 but down 0.9% from May 2023. Rice production fell by 5.3% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 264,500 metric tons.

Furthermore, 3.4 mln metric tons of unrefined sunflower oil and its fractions were produced in the first half of 2023, 9.3% more than in the same time in 2022. Over the same period, 1.2 mln metric tons of refined sunflower oil and its fractions were produced, which is 6.1% more than in January-June 2022.