Russian car market recovers by half — association

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian car market has recovered by 50% only, President of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association Aleksey Podschekoldin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The situation currently is such that the market has recovered by a half only," the expert said. "We have not the market recovered by any position: either in respect of cars or trucks or LCVs," he noted.

According to materials presented at the press conference, sales of new cars amounted to almost 440,000 units in the first half of 2023. Indigenously produced cars stand at 176,300 units of 40%, while 172,800 cars (39%) were made in China. Cars of brands that left Russia total 89,100 vehicles or 20%. In 2022, 687,400 cars were sold in Russia.

As regards the truck market, it recovered by 80%, largely owing to imports of trucks, the president of the association added.