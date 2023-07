MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from 5 to 8 June 2024, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

In 2023, SPIEF was held from 14 to 17 June. The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer. TASS acted as an information partner of the event.