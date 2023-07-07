Audit of Mars for possible financing of Ukrainian army to be held till August

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The audit of US-based company Mars, which makes candy, food products and animal feed, to identify instances of providing financing for the Ukrainian army and the existence of any unpaid taxes will be held until facts confirming or denying such crimes are identified, a law enforcement source told TASS on Friday.

"It has been established by now that the audit will continue until the beginning of August. It may be extended, if necessary, as the key thing is to identify the facts of presence or lack of financing of the Ukrainian army and other crimes committed by Mars," the source said.

Earlier reports said that the Moscow Region prosecutor’s office had initiated an audit of Mars to identify instances of providing financing for the Ukrainian army and the existence of any unpaid taxes.

Earlier, Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Security and Anti-Corruption Project, requested that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office audit Mars. He noted that the company earns billions in Russia, but sponsors Ukraine and, potentially, the Ukrainian armed forces under the guise of humanitarian aid.