CPC having problems with power supplies in Kazakhstan — pipeline operator

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is still experiencing problems with power supplies in Kazakhstan due to outages and suspended oil intake at the pump station (PS) Atyrau, the pipeline operator’s press service told reporters.

"We have to state that consequences of the contingency on power grids of Western Kazakhstan have not yet been remedied in full. In view of absence of power supplies from two leads from Atyrau - Zharyk (accident on KEGOC side), the PS Tengiz was stopped at 09:39 a.m. Moscow time with continued oil intake from TCO. Furthermore, the PS Atyrau was halted in view of undervoltage from Atyrau-Zharyk side at 09:42 a.m. Moscow time with stopped oil intake from all oil shippers," the company said.

Furthermore, the PS Asatai was also halted because the two other pump stations had been shut down before. CPC employees managed to prevent pump station equipment damage after the sudden tripping of external power supply, the consortium said.