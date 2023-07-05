Russia put 264 MW of renewable energy capacity on stream in 1H 2023, trade group reports

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The capacity of renewable energy facilities commissioned in Russia in the first half of this year stood at 264 MW, for a year-on-year increase of 72%, the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association (RREDA) told TASS.

The total capacity of renewable energy source (RES) facilities in the wholesale electricity and capacity market totaled 216.9 MW, including 192 MW attributed to wind power plants.

Projects implemented to serve retail markets boast a total capacity of 47.4 MW.

As of July 1, 2023, the total installed RES generation capacity in Russia equaled 6,044 MW, representing year-on-year growth of 540 MW.

Long-term suspensions or cancellations of investment projects were avoided, RREDA head Aleksey Zhikharev said. "We expect an almost twofold growth in new construction volumes of RES generation starting from 2024 and a new record will be set in 2025 when this figure [is expected to] reach 1,500 MW," he added.