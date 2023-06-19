Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons

VITEBSK, June 19. /TASS/. The transit volume of Belarusian petroleum products for export to third parties through Russian ports is expected to reach 6.5 mln metric tons in 2023, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said on Monday.

"Petroleum products planned for carriage and throughput in 2023 amount to almost 6.5 mln metric tons under the agreement. In 2022, we set the task to carry about 2.5 mln metric tons by rail to Russian ports while in actuality, 3.7 mln metric tons were carried," the minister said.

Potash fertilizers are also forecast to see a rise in transit from Belarus via Russia, Savelyev noted. The throughput is expected to be 8.4 mln metric tons in 2023.

In February 2021, Russia and Belarus entered into an intergovernmental agreement on export shipments of Belarusian oil products via Russian seaports.