Uralchem does not see systemic problems with fertilizer logistics

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Uralchem currently does not see systemic problems with the delivery of fertilizers to customers, Uralchem Board Chairman Dimitry Tatyanin said in an interview with TASS.

"In general, the company has adapted to the challenges of the international freight market. We do not currently see any systemic issues with delivering products to customers," he said.

According to Tatyanin, the company does not have major problems in rail logistics. "Russian Railways operates smoothly and effectively, allowing for fast and reliable deliveries. Moreover, their productive and customer-oriented approach helped us in a particularly challenging situation with the reorganization of the sales system and difficulties in the freight market in the first two to three quarters of 2022, as well as with maintaining the production volume of our companies," he said.

The company had to restructure the business in terms of markets in 2022, "including shifting some of our sales from Europe to Africa, Brazil and Latin America," he said. "We have also greatly expanded our sales in India. At the same time, Russia remains our main market for all types of fertilizers. However, I would like to emphasize that we are always ready to work with partners from all over the world," Tatyanin added.

Tatyanin also said that the company retains the packages in two terminals in Latvia, which it could not sell to the UAE investor due to the actions of the Latvian authorities. "The situation with Uralchem's terminals in Latvia remains unchanged. The Latvian registry claims that it is impossible to change the real data on beneficial ownership, and Latvia bases all its decisions on the status of the terminals on outdated information from March 2022. The UAE investor, who acquired Uralchem's shares in the Riga Fertilizer Terminal and Ventamonjaks more than a year ago, was unable to use the assets and demanded that the contract be terminated. As a result, Uralchem now holds 51% and 55% majority stakes in these port facilities, respectively," he said.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/economy/1634835.