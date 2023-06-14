Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.2 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.2 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 41.2 mln cubic meters as of June 14. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Tuesday, June 13, the pumping rate also equaled 41.2 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on June 14 totaled 41.2 mln cubic meters via Sudzha.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.