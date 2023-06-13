Russian alcohol regulator’s revenues below forecast — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation failed to achieve the 2022 target figures and its revenues accounted for 82% of the forecast, the Russian Accounts Chamber said after the audit of the watchdog’s budget performance.

"Total revenues of the Service failed to achieve the target indicators and totaled 82% of the forecast (1.3 bln rubles ($15.5 mln))," the Accounts Chamber informed.

The main source of regulator’s revenues in 2022 was the state duty for the issue of special federal marks to producers of alcoholic beverages. Such earnings soared 2.4 times against the forecast and amounted to 840 mln rubles ($10 mln)," the Accounts Chamber noted.