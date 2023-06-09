Business closing in Russia continues, Adidas says

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. Adidas continues the process of closing its business in Russia, the Germany-based sportswear producer told TASS on Friday.

"We announced termination of our operations in Russia in October. The process of our business closing continues at present," an Adidas spokesperson said. The priority for Adidas is "the responsible implementation of measures and support of employees and partners affected by this decision," he noted.

Adidas reported the suspension of operations in Russia on March 9, 2022. Retail stores of the chain shut their doors on March 14.