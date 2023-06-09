Acute phase of banking crisis likely to end — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The acute phase of the banking crisis is likely to end but risks for the global economy remain in place, chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference after the Board meeting.

"The acute phase of the banking crisis in the world is likely to be overcome but risks remain for the global economy," Nabiullina said.

The Chinese economy slowed down after the proactive post-COVID recovery observed in the first quarter of this year, the Central Bank chief noted.