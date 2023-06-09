Russia interested in role in developing Kyrgyz hydropower project — Energy Ministry

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russia is interested in playing a role in the engineering, construction and management of the Kambaratinskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP)-1 in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said on Friday.

"We would be interested in taking part in the design, construction and project management of the Kambaratinskaya HPP-1," the official said. "Our input could be useful, given our practice, experience and technologies. I believe it is worth interacting on this topic," the deputy minister said.

In January 2023, the energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a joint action plan for construction of the Kambaratinskaya HPP-1. The hydropower plant will enable the provision of electricity to the Central Asian nations and will help stabilize water supplies in the region.