Minsk, Beijing agree to produce electric vehicles in Belarus — minister

MINSK, June 5. /TASS/. Belarus and China agreed to organize an electric vehicle production facility in Belarus, Belarusian Economy Minister Alexander Chervyakov said.

"Agreements have been reached on development of electric transport in the Republic of Belarus. A number of companies consented to organize production of electric cars in Belarus. I believe it is highly important that issues were settled on arranging the mechanism of process equipment supplies to the Republic of Belarus to upgrade our plants," the minister said on a video released by the press service of the Belarusian Cabinet.

Topics discussed comprise development of the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park near Minsk, strengthening of transport and logistical potentials, supplies of foods to China and cooperation in the healthcare sector, Chervyakov added.