Kremlin confirms no journalists from unfriendly countries will be accredited at SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed that no journalists from unfriendly countries will be allowed to cover the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (on June 14-17) this year.

"Yes, indeed. It was decided not to accredit media outlets from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF this time," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS on Saturday.

"There has always been a great interest in the SPIEF, so all other journalists will be working on the platform," Peskov pointed out.

Earlier The Bell reported that not a single Western journalist would be accredited to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year for the first time ever.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event, will be held this year on June 14-17. Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally attends the SPIEF plenary session. The labor market will be one of the key issues at the forum.