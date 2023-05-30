Arbitration court backs watchdog’s decision to fine Apple for imposing payment instruments

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed Apple’s appeal against the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service’s decision to fine the company 1.2 bln rubles ($14.8 mln) for imposing its payment system on Russian developers when creating applications on iOS. This is according to a statement by the antitrust service.

"The Arbitration Court of the city of Moscow dismissed Apple Inc.'s claim to appeal against the decision and order of the authority, as well as against the decision to impose a fine. The company must pay it for abuse of a dominant position," the FAS reported.

The application to challenge the decision of the antimonopoly service was received on January 27.

On January 17, the Federal Antimonopoly Service announced that it had fined Apple more than 1.2 billion rubles ($14.8 mln) for imposing the company's payment instrument on Russian developers when creating applications on iOS.

According to the watchdog, the App Store prohibited iOS application developers from informing customers inside the application about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the store, as well as from using alternative modes of payment.

In this regard, in July 2022, the regulator found the company guilty of violating antitrust laws. Apple must pay the fine within two months from the date the document came into effect.