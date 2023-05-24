Bangladesh open to buying Russian oil at affordable price — prime minister

DUBAI, May 24. /TASS/. Bangladesh is prepared to buy Russian oil if it is offered at an affordable price, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday at the Qatar Economic Forum.

"Wherever it is available and at [a] comfortable price, definitely we’ll have it. Why not?" she said, answering the moderator’s question about whether Bangladesh had bought Russian oil or would consider doing so.

The south Asian country adheres to a policy of maintaining amicable relations with all countries, the prime minister emphasized. Bangladesh is currently facing difficulties stemming from an energy shortage and high prices, but the government is taking measures to support the population, Hasina added.