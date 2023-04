MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is currently supplying about 70% of its fertilizer exports to developing countries, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev said on Thursday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Seventy percent to developing economies," Guryev said.

Russia is the world’s top exporter with a share of about 20% of global exports (37 mln metric tons) and is the second-largest fertilizer producer globally, he added.