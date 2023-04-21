Twitter drops ‘government-funded media' label — AFP

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Twitter has abandoned labeling accounts as "government-funded media," Agence France-Presse reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the social network is not using these labels anymore for various media outlets. For instance, they have been removed from the accounts of a number of Russian media resources, including TASS and RT.

Earlier, the accounts of US-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and of a number of French media outlets were labeled as "government-funded." Many of them expressed a protest over the issue and stopped updating their Twitter accounts.