Polish Cabinet authorizes ban on import of Ukrainian grain

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Polish Cabinet of Ministers has empowered the heads of the ministries concerned to introduce a temporary ban on the import of grain and food products from Ukraine.

"The Council of Ministers has empowered the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Minister of Development and Technology to issue relevant legal acts to protect the Polish agricultural market from destabilization, including a temporary ban on the import of agricultural and food products from Ukraine," reads a statement uploaded to the government’s website.