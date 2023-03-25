Putin holds meeting with transport minister at Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev in the Kremlin on Saturday.

Before the meeting, Putin invited Savelyev to sit closer and the transport minister drew his chair towards him.

"Vitaly Gennadyevich, you and I were scheduled to focus on the issues related to the upcoming operation of the transport industry during the summer vacation period, the spring/summer season and the first part of the fall," the president told Savelyev.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that on Friday night Savelyev had been in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid, but that did not stop the president from asking the minister to sit closer to him.

"Yesterday evening, Savelyev was in contact with a person who tested positive [for coronavirus]," Peskov said.