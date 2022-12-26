Russian Railways fully performs cargo transportation obligations on Eastern Range

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Railways is honoring its obligations of cargo transportation on the Eastern Range (Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways), the railway operator’s press service told TASS.

"Russian Railways is fully performing its obligations as regards freight transportation on the Eastern Range. Despite the extremely high load of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways, about 98% of all shipments are delivered within the planned timetable," the press service informed.

Department Director of the Russian Ministry for the Far East and Arctic Development Maxim Dankin said earlier that the throughput capacity deficit on the Eastern Range surged more than twofold by December to 134 mln metric tons. The Ministry of Transport said earlier Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways are operating on the verge of their throughput capacity.