EU reaches agreement on $60/bbl cap for Russian oil

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The European Union has reached an agreement of introducing the cap for the Russian oil amounting to $60 per barrel, Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU Andrzej Sados told reporters on Friday.

"Poland has agreed to the European Union's deal for a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, allowing the EU to move forward with formally approving the deal over the weekend," the diplomat said.

Poland was the only EU country blocking the oil price cap before, demanding to set it lower.