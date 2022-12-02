Russian First Deputy PM says mutual trade with UAE to exceed $7.5 bln by end-2022

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Mutual trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will exceed $7.5 bln by the end of 2022 compared with $5.5 bln last year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Thursday.

"The Emirates topped the list of our trade partners in the Arab world in 2021 with trade almost totaling $5.5 bln. Considering the growth rates of mutual trade, we hope the $7.5 bln mark will be breached this year," he said.

The relationship between the two countries is not exposed to changes in the political environment, thus proving fundamentally sustainable, the official noted, adding that Russia and the UAE are gradually expanding cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, finances, industry, cutting-edge technologies, as well as oil and gas sector, culture and tourism.