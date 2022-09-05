Russia may only restrict oil supplies as retaliation measure, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia may restrict oil supplies to other countries as a retaliation measure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, it can only be a retaliation measure," he told reporters when asked when Russia might halt oil deliveries amid the G7 nations’ initiative to introduce the price cap, as soon as restrictions are imposed or preventively.

Following a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven on September 2 in Berlin, the G7 club agreed to introduce a proposed price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s revenues from its export. By doing this, the G7 member states seek to establish a broad coalition and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap. Moscow has warned it will suspend supplies of oil and petroleum products to states that decide to join this initiative.