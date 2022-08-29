Three of four state-owned banks in Ukraine become lossmaking in 2Q 2022 — publication

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. Three of the four state-owned banks of Ukraine - Ukreximbank, Oschadbank and Ukrgasbank - suffered losses in the second quarter of this year, Ukrainian edition of Vesti reported on Monday, citing data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

In, 24 banks became loss making in the second quarter of the year, their losses total 10.5 billion hryvnia (almost $ 284.2 mln).

At the same time, the state-owned Privatbank accounts for almost half of all bank revenues, which became profitable in the second quarter of this year. According to the NBU, some of the banks that retained their operating profitability were forced to cut costs, including on staff salaries.

In the second quarter of this year, the NBU also recorded a significant decrease in the use of active payment cards in the country.

On July 25, the NBU, based on the results of its own research, reported that managers of Ukrainian banks expect a reduction in loans and a deterioration in the quality of loan portfolios in both the corporate and retail sectors over the next 12 months.

Earlier, First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that her ministry predicts a 35-40% reduction in Ukraine's GDP in 2022. In July, the NBU published a forecast that the country's economy will shrink by a third this year. World Bank analysts believe that Ukraine's GDP in 2022 will decrease by 45.1%.