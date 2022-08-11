Czech Republic expects oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline on Friday or Saturday — TV

PRAGUE, August 11. /TASS/. Oil supplies over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline will start coming to the Czech Republic on Friday, August 12, or Saturday, August 13, Ceska Televize TV Channel reported, citing Mero company - the owner and the operator of the Czech segment of the pipeline.

"We expect oil supplies over the Druzhba [oil pipeline] can start coming to us tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," a Mero senior manager said, cited by TV.

Oil has already reached Slovakia and Hungary over Druzhba oil pipeline.