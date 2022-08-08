Four vessels with grain from Ukraine to be inspected in Istanbul on Monday — Turkey

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. Four dry cargo vessels carrying grain and other agricultural products, which departed from Ukraine on Sunday, will arrive in Istanbul on Monday evening, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

"Four vessels that left Ukraine yesterday will this evening approach Istanbul where they will be inspected," the ministry tweeted.

According to earlier reports, the Italy-destined Mustafa Necati vessel is carrying 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, the Star Helena bulk carrier with 45,000 metric of sunflower seeds is on its way to China, the Glory vessel is carrying 66,000 tonnes of corn to Istanbul and the Riva Wind, which is loaded with 44,000 tonnes of corn, is traveling to Turkey’s Iskenderun. The four ships left Ukrainian ports on Sunday.