MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Aeroflot will open direct scheduled flights from Moscow to Thailand, India and Maldives from October 30, the Russian air carrier said on Wednesday.

Flights to year-round resorts of Male (Maldives) and Phuket (Thailand) are the ones having the strongest demand in the winter schedule of Aeroflot flights, the air carrier added.