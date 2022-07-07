Recession in US economy to occur in early 2023 — expert

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The US economy will enter the recession stage early next year and it can last for more than six months, Director of Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS.

"I can assume the economy can enter the recession early in 2023; it can last for 6-9 months," the Director said.

The forthcoming downturn can heavily affect all economic spheres, although "longer recessions are known in the modern US history," the expert said. "Its course will be rather painful; consequences will be perceived for a long time then, and the domino effect will cover almost all sectors," Shostak added.