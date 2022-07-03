Middle East, Asia can be promising for Russian timber export — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Countries of the Middle East, Asia, South and Central America can become promising export markets for products of the Russian woodworking sector, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Sunday.

"We believe Middle Eastern and Asian countries and countries of South and Central America can become promising markets for sales of domestic products," the Ministry said. Russian companies were cooperating with many countries even before introduction of sanctions by the European Union, it noted.

Russian companies are proactively reconfiguring both import and export logistical flows, the Ministry noted. In its turn, the Ministry provides assistance on this matter together with trade missions.

The European Union approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia in early April, including the ban on import of Russian timber and timber products. Restrictions will actually come into force from July 10.