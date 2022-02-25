Prague to close airspace for Russian carriers since Saturday — Minister

PRAGUE, February 25. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will bar Russian air carriers from using its airspace starting at midnight, Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka announced Friday.

"At midnight, Czechia will close its airspace for all Russian airlines," he stated.

This measure is being taken as a response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Kupka stated that Prague made a decision to close its airspace for Russian airlines in coordination with Poland. Warsaw announced a similar ban earlier.

At the same time the Czech Minister announced that the Czech Railways (CD) started issuing free train tickets for Ukrainian citizens who want to return to this country. In order to receive a free ticket, they only need to present a Ukrainian passport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Immediately after that, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states announced sanctions against Russian citizens and companies.