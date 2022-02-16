Russia ready to consider Belarusian debt refinancing — Minister

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider Belarusian proposals to help in refinancing the country’s foreign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"We see the need to support in refinancing debt liabilities Belarus has in respect of external creditors, Russia in the first instance, in the environment of constraints affecting our neighbor. We are ready in this regard to review proposals of our Belarusian colleagues, partners on matters of helping in refinancing debt liabilities to Russia. We will solve the issue in respect of the future format, whether through the Eurasian Fund or foreign state loans," Siluanov said.

This can primarily refer to the refinancing of the principal debt worth about $1 bln to Russia and the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund, the Minister said.

"Liabilities under the principal debt, the debt body, to Russia and the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund are slightly below $1 bln. We are interacting in this regard with our Belarusian partners to provide assistance for refinancing these debt liabilities via our credit interactions with our partner neighbor. This refers to the current year," Siluanov added.