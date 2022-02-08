Rosatom’s IT integrator to work on Northern Sea Route digital services platform

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Rosatom entered an agreement on the Northern Sea Route’s digital services platform with the Grinatom company, Rosatom’s IT integrator, press service of the nuclear fleet authority, Atomflot, said on Tuesday.

"The platform’s implementation will mean the use of various digital services to synchronize the fleet’s logistics and dispatcher services," Atomflot said. "The system will serve up to 1,500 unique users, which will have access to various digital services."

According to Rosatom’s Director on information technologies Evgeny Abakumov, the digital services platform will be a major IT solution on the way towards the Russian Arctic’s digital transformation. "The platform will manage many parameters referring to logistics of vessels; the digital services must be highly accessible and their reliable work must be ensured round-the-clock," the press service quoted him as saying.

Rosatom, a state-run corporation, has been appointed responsible for the new platform; it is also the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route. The corporation has been granted the right to make suggestions regarding the state policy in NSR’s development and sustainable work. Additionally, Rosatom will coordinate navigation terms for precise and safe sailing in the Northern Sea Route waters.

About Northern Sea Route’s digital services platform

The new platform will offer various digital services. For example, the sailing aspect will include services to formalize the sailing, to monitor the navigation, to dispatch vessels in the waters, to lead vessels through the ice. Other directions will include hydrometeorology data, ice situations, the navigation-hydrography situation, navigation information, and cartography.

Other processes to be converted into digital form are tariffs, sailing safety, rescue equipment, infrastructure and property management, cargo shipments, and ecology monitoring.

The new system’s potential users, according to the project’s papers, will be Rosatom, the sea and river fleet authority - Rosmorrechflot, Roskosmos, the Hydrometeorology Service, the Defense Ministry, the Border Control Service, the Emergency Situations Ministry, RZD, Gazprom, oil and gas producing companies, logistics commercial companies, including foreign companies.