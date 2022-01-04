Armenia starts using Russian Sputnik Light as booster jab

YEREVAN, January 4. / TASS /. Armenian citizens who were fully vaccinated can receive the Russian Sputnik Light as a booster jab, the press service of the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine was included in the list of drugs authorized in the country and can be used as a booster jab," the press service noted. People aged over 18 can be inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 jab.

Armenia’s epidemiological situation is steadily normalizing. In November, the country registered from 1,500 to 2,500 cases of the infection every day, while in the second half of December, the COVID-19 daily caseload ranged from 100 to 200.

In the spring, Armenia launched mass vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V, the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna drugs. According to the latest data, as many as 903,000 people received the first dose of the jab, while more than 640,000 Armenian citizens were fully vaccinated. In late December, the Armenian government decided to purchase a batch of the US Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for $ 2.5 mln.