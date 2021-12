MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe in line with requests of consumers and in accordance with contracts in effect, the Russian gas holding told TASS on Tuesday.

"Gazprom is making gas supplies according to requests of consumers, in full compliance with current contractual commitments," the company said.

In the morning on December 21, the physical gas flow over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was in reverse direction from Germany to Poland.